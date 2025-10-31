Pressure mounts on government to lift NMG-U ban





More pressure is mounting on the government to explain and resolve the ban on Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) journalists from covering activities of the Presidency, and now Parliament.

Several media stakeholders have condemned the ban, saying it undermines press freedom, right to access of information, and journalists’ role in holding the government accountable to its citizens.

The media groups said the restrictions weaken public access to timely and accurate reporting on matters of national importance. The media organisations stressed that the public’s right to information must take precedence over political sensitivities.

The media bodies warned that the sanctions on NMG-U could set a dangerous precedent and erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Ms Margaret Sentamu, the executive director of the Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA), condemned the decision to bar NMG journalists, describing it as a serious violation of media freedom and the public’s right to information.

“It is unfortunate if you deprive the media of doing their role. You are not only denying their rights but also depriving the audiences who rely on that particular media house for credible information,” she said.

Ms Sentamu said UMWA would mobilise other media associations to issue a joint statement demanding that the government reverses the decision and restore equal access for all journalists.

She applauded NMG for continuing to source and publish information about the Presidency through alternative channels despite the ban, saying this demonstrated professionalism and dedication.

“I do not know why they have been blocked, but I think what they have been doing is actually a favour to the President,” Ms Sentamu said.

She urged the government to reconsider the decision, warning that continued restrictions would set a dangerous precedent and damage the country’s image on press freedom.

The standoff between NMG journalists and government institutions began in March 2025, when reporters from NTV and Daily Monitor were blocked from covering President Museveni’s public events without any official explanation.

The ban later extended to State House activities, leaving the media house unable to directly report on presidential engagements. This week, on Monday, Parliament also stopped NMG-U journalists from accessing its precincts, escalating concerns over the shrinking media space in Uganda.

Mr Robert Ssempala, the executive director of Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda (HRNJ-U), raised alarm over the restrictions, describing the move as a serious threat to press freedom in Uganda.

“It is very absurd that instead of creating platforms and an environment for the media to flourish, we instead are killing it due to reasons that remain unknown to NMG and the media fraternity. That is not healthy and is stifling the very constitutional guarantees for press freedom,” he said.

Mr Ssempala emphasised that media in Uganda is meant to be independent, critical, and pluralistic, warning that actions undermining these principles strike at the core of the country’s constitutional protection.

“Anything that is shooting it down is killing the very core of the provisional guarantees for press freedom in Uganda. If NMG has committed a crime, it should be made clear to its management. It should also be known by the public because the media is a public good so we can all seek solutions,” he added.

Mr Ssempala stressed that the current stalemate, where the government has not clarified its concerns, is creating fear and self-censorship within the media fraternity.

This is the wrong time to be shooting down the messenger, especially the National Media Group. If it has committed any crime, we call upon Parliament and the government to be categorical on what constitutes these crimes and we seek justice,” he said.

Mr Ssempala urged that such grievances should be channeled through the proper institutions, including the Media Council of Uganda, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), or the courts of law, to ensure a transparent and credible resolution.

“Let the Nation Media Group be heard on this matter and once it is heard, let us know the transparency and credibility of that process. Any verdict will be binding to the Nation Media Group and the wider media fraternity,” he said.

Mr Ssempala warned that failing to follow due process amounts to abuse of the law and misuse of power, noting the negative impact on journalists operating under fear.

“It has instilled fear within the fraternity and everyone is acting with a lot of self-restraint, which is not healthy for the media. We are gravely concerned that this is happening at such a time and the due processes are not followed,” he noted.

Loopholes

The Executive Director of the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), Dr George Lugalambi, said the ban on NMG has been exacerbated by the absence of regulatory bodies and agencies meant to handle such disputes between the government and media houses.

He said UCC was supposed to constitute a tribunal to resolve such disputes, noting that had the tribunal been functional, NMG, which subscribes to the Council, would have sought redress through it.

He also pointed out that the Media Council, which could have intervened, is not fully constituted as stipulated by court, leaving the media in turmoil.

“The absence of the regulatory organs to adjudicate disputes between the media and the State is causing the issues. In the absence of these regulatory bodies, some institutions impose punitive measures on media houses. What NMG is going through is the absence of regulatory bodies, which should have handled the impasse,” Dr Lugalambi said.

He warned that restricting NMG-U from covering the President and Parliament during this critical election period, when misinformation and fake news spread very fast, is a disservice to the agencies enforcing the ban.

“Even in the absence of regulatory organs, in a time like this; during elections, it is very critical for our democracy that the public’s access to media is protected. When you delay access to information that the public is entitled to, then there is a problem,” he warned.

Dr Lugalambi added: “Currently, there is a lot of misinformation from those claiming to be journalists. Therefore, denying a legitimate and professional media house which has to inform the public is a loss to agencies that are doing themselves a disservice. Because other people will step in to take over the role and are likely to spread harmful information to the population.”

The President of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA), Mr Samuel Ibanda, said he had written to Parliament to engage the affected journalists.

“We believe that open communication is key to resolving any standoff, and we are hopeful that we can resolve this issue amicably and in the shortest time possible. We will keep you posted,” Mr Ibanda said.

The ban has since attracted widespread public outcry, with several Ugandans calling on the government to respect the Constitution and lift the restrictions on Nation Media Group.

They Say

Sedrack Nzaire, President Museveni’s brother

We are tired of wars. I believe in operational harmony, ceasefire, and dialogue. If any mistakes occur, they can be addressed; however, that should not prevent you from carrying out your coverage.

Margaret Sentamu, UMWA boss

It is unfortunate if you deprive the media of doing their role. You are not only denying their rights but also depriving the audiences who rely on that particular media house for credible information.

George Musisi, lawyer and politician

The NMG ban conveys the message that dissenting voices are no longer tolerated and that free media is under pressure. It sends a warning to other media outlets that similar coverage could lead to the same consequences.

Emmanuel Ainebyona , MOH spokesperson

If you are not sure about any news, it always gets clearer when you watch the context packaged by NTV-Uganda. I stand in solidarity with the journalists kicked out from Parliament.

Samuel Ibanda Mugabi, UPPA president

We believe that open communication is key to resolving any standoff, and we are hopeful that we can resolve this issue amicably and in the shortest time possible. We will keep you posted.

George Lugalambi, executive director (ACME)

What NMG is going through is the absence of regulatory bodies, which should have handled the impasse.Even in the absence of regulatory organs...it’s very critical [that] the public’s access to media is protected.