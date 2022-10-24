Prices of land in cities, municipalities shoot up

Prices of houses and land in cities across the country have skyrocketed following renewed demand, which had slowed down due to the Covid-19 economic hardships.

A survey done by this publication shows that this has been caused by the elevation of some of the urban areas to town council, municipality and city status.

For instance in Biharwe Town, one of the fastest growing suburbs in Mbarara South Division, Mbarara City, a 100ft by 100ft plot goes for between Shs800m and Shs1 billion.

In Booma (an equivalent of Kampala’s Kololo and Muyenga), a 50ft by 100ft plot goes for between Shs500m and Shs800m. Four years ago, the same plot was trading at between Shs300m and Shs500m.

In Masaka City, a plot of 50ft by 100ft in Kimaanya and Bisanje that was previously costing Shs10m now goes for Shs14m. These areas were annexed to the city a couple of years ago.

Mr Jude Ssonko, the proprietor of Omuso Property Agency in Masaka City, says in Masaka central business area, a 50ft by 100ft plot, which cost Shs100m five years ago, currently goes for between Shs500m and 800m.

“In Nyendo Mukungwe Municipality, a 50ft by 100ft costs Shs18, up from Shs15m. In Bwala, it costs Shs25m up from Shs24m, while in Misali, a plot, which was costing Shs6m in 2019, has also increased to Shs10m,” Mr Ssonko adds.

Mr Mustafa Ssempala, the chairperson Gayaza Village in Kimaanya /Kabonera Municipality, says a 100x50 plot is trading at between Shs10m and Shs20m.

In Apac Municipality, a 50ft by 100 plot of land ranges between Shs30m and Shs40m. In Soroti City, the prices of plots vary according to location, according to Mr Moses Okello, a property broker. Houses within Senior Quarters go for between Shs300m and Shs500m.

In Kabale Municipality, a plot of land measuring 100ft by 50ft has increased from Shs30m to Shs300m, depending on the location.

“The price of a plot in prime areas, especially around education institutions and health facilities, has increased from Shs30m to Shs60m,” the mayor, Mr Byamugisha Sentaro, says. The Kisoro Municipality town clerk, Mr Kharuna Kamba, says the prices of plots in his area have increase due to the increase in population.

The Kisoro Property Masters director, Mr Stephen Habyarimana, says the price of a plot measuring 50ft by 100ft has increased from Shs150m to Shs200m in the Central Division, Kisoro Municipality.

In Ruti on Mbarara –Kabale road, a 50ft by 100ft plot goes for between Shs200m and Shs300m. In the past, the same was sold at between Shs150m and Shs200m.

From Mile Two to Makenke Barracks in Mbarara City, a 50ft by 100ft plot goes for between Shs200m and Shs300m, up from between Shs150m and 200m.

Mbarara City deputy clerk Mr Richard Mugisha says the prices of land started increasing after the area attained city status.

“We expect new buildings in the city to be at a minimum piece of land of 50ft by 100ft plot because there is development concentration,” he says.

In Arua City, data from Asianzu Consults Limited, a property agent in Arua City, shows that land size of 50x48x47x40 in Ombaci and Adumi costs between Shs9m and 12m. Land size of 19x19x17x15ft in the Ediofe area costs Shs20 million while that of 85x25 in Pajulu with a title costs at least Shs60 million.

In Koboko Municipality, a plot measuring 15×30meters goes between Shs50m and Shs80m depending on the location.

In Masindi Municipality, a plot of land measuring 50m by 100m in the Central Division is being sold for between Shs7m and Shs10 million.

In Fort Portal, a 100 by 100ft plot close to the road is sold at between Shs150m and Shs250m. wOther similar plots of land in the same area not near the road can cost between Shs20m and Shs50m.

In Mbale, a plot of 100 by 100ft now goes for about Shs100m up from Shs50m, three years ago.

In Jinja North City Division, the average price of a piece of land measuring 50ft by 100ft on average goes for Shs10m, up from Shs7m before Jinja was elevated to city status.

In Kamuli, a 50ft by 100ft plot goes for between Shs20 and Shs25m depending on location, while in Namalemba, the same plot goes for Shs15, while in Bulangaire – a fast-growing urban area – it goes for between Shs15m and Shs20m.