Priest asks NUP supporters to emulate deceased Bobi Wine guard

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership and supporters on Tuesday converged in Masaka District to pray for Frank Kalibala Ssenteza, one of the ardent party supporters who died during the 2021 election campaigns.

Mr Ssenteza, who was one of the personal bodyguards of the party leader, Mr Robert Mr Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine died on December 28 last year at Rubaga Hospital where he had been rushed after he was reportedly run over by a truck at Busega roundabout on the outskirts of Kampala.

During a memorial mass at Kirowaza Village in Nyendo- Mukungwe Municipality in Masaka City, the deputy parish priest for Kirowaza Catholic Parish, Fr John Mary Mayiga said those who killed Ssenteza will always be haunted by “their evil act” because he was innocent and did not deserve to die in that manner.

“Praying for the dead is a good act because it shows love and belief that there is a life after death. I ask all NUP supporters to reflect on what Ssenteza believed in and should emulate him,” the priest said.

He said Ssenteza’s memorial mass happened at a time when the Church is also commemorating the massacre of the innocent souls on orders of Herod the Great, king of Judea that left many male children dead.

“It is surprising that people like Herod still exist even in this generation,” Fr Mayiga added.

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament who represented Mr Kyagulanyi at the event said Ssenteza died as a hero because he was in the struggle to bring peace and justice to the country.

“There is no doubt that Ssenteza died as a hero. This is why we should all get committed to the struggle. The youth in this area should know that age does not matter in the struggle but it is your commitment to get what you want,” Mr Mpuuga said.

Mr Mpuuga who is also the Nyendo/ Mukungwe MP said before Ssenteza was killed, he had done a great job during Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail in Rakai District where the party principal’s convoy was shot at by security operatives.

“Our party president was saddened to receive a call that Ssentenza had been killed in the process of taking Ashraf Kasirye (a member of NUP press unit) to hospital after he was shot in Masaka while heading to Lwengo during the campaigns,” he said.

“I want to assure you that those who killed Ssenteza are known and they will face the law as individuals when we get into power,” Mr Mpuuga vowed.

He, however, asked NUP leaders at all levels to work for the electorate that entrusted them with power and avoid bickering.

“People expect to get good leadership from NUP. Let us understand people’s needs and work on them,” he appealed.

Ssenteza was fatally injured as Mr Kyagulanyi’s convoy drove journalist Ashraf Kasirye from Masaka to Kampala for further medical attention after he was injured as police dispersed NUP supporters in Masaka City.