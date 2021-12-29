Priest asks NUP supporters to emulate deceased Bobi Wine guard

NUP supporters and family members praying near the grave of Frank Ssenteza (inset) on December 28, 2021.PHOTO/ MALIK FAHAD JJINGO 

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Ssenteza was fatally injured as Mr Kyagulanyi’s convoy drove journalist Ashraf Kasirye from Masaka to Kampala for further medical attention after he was injured as police dispersed NUP supporters in Masaka City.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leadership and supporters on Tuesday converged in Masaka District to pray for Frank Kalibala Ssenteza, one of the ardent party supporters who died during the 2021 election campaigns.

