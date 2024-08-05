Priest detained after taxman stabbed to death

A reverend father has been detained in Tororo District to help police with investigation into the stabbing to death of a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) staff in Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District.

The police said John Bosco Ngorok of Entebbe International Airport revenue office was stabbed at Bugonga Junction at about 1am yesterday in what at first appeared to be a freak accident.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, said the suspect was arrested and has been detained at Tororo Central Police Station in eastern Uganda, nearly some 270 kilometres away from Entebbe, the scene of crime.

“The incident first appeared to be an accident. The suspect fled the crime scene. However, the killer weapon was recovered and it is being subjected to examination. The investigators embarked on a mission to trace the suspect who was found and arrested in Tororo,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police said the suspect and the deceased were known to each other, but the motive of the crime is yet to be established.

“We have several narratives that we are still investigating. It is still early to tell the exact motive for the commission of the crime. Once the suspect has been brought back to Entebbe and interrogated, we shall get a clearer picture,” he said.

It was reported that Ngorok didn’t die immediately after he was stabbed and was able to place a call to his relative on a mobile phone and narrated what happened and who had stabbed him before he breathed his last.

Subsequently, the relative alerted the police who rushed to the crime scene and later recovered the killer weapon.

The arrest of the priest came hours after police units across the country were alerted to track him down.

In a communication yesterday URA said Ngorok’s body had been taken to the City Mortuary in Kampala as they prepare for his burial in Nakapiripirit District, Karamoja sub-region.

“Ngorok was attacked by an unknown person in Entebbe, on his way to Kampala. Ngorok had just been recently deployed to the Domestic Tax station in Entebbe. The matter has been reported to police and his body is currently at the City Mortuary in preparation for transportation to Nakapiripirit District,” the URA memo read in part.

Mr Robert Kalumba, the URA assistant commissioner in charge of public and corporation affairs, yesterday confirmed the death of their staff, whom he described as a true warrior.