Priest further remanded over murder of URA staff

The Entebbe Magistrates Court has further remanded Rev Dominic Alinga in connection with the alleged murder of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) employee, John Bosco Ngorok. The priest will remain in Kigo Government Prison until September 13th, 2024, when the case will be mentioned again.

Rev Alinga, who also faces charges of attempted murder of a boda boda rider, Abigaba Mugisha, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Grade 1, Stella Okwong Paculal, on Monday. He was dressed in a pink shirt, his hair shaved off, and his face partially covered by a blue face mask.

The priest, who is not allowed to enter a plea at this stage due to the capital nature of the charges, initially resisted facing the magistrate, opting instead to face the gallery. However, Magistrate Okwong instructed him to face the court, stating, "Rev. Father, the court is this side, so you may face this side."

During the session, Magistrate Okwong noted that the matter was up for mention to provide updates on the status of investigations. However, with the absence of the state attorney, the court could not establish how far the inquiries had progressed. "We shall adjourn and then get information for the next date," she added, before remanding the accused.

The case was adjourned to September 13th, 2024, for further mention.

Family members of the late John Bosco Ngorok attended Monday’s hearing in a somber mood, wearing black T-shirts emblazoned with the deceased's face and the words, "In Loving Memory, John Bosco Ngorok, 02 FEB 1994 - 03 AUG 2024."

Rev Alinga faces charges of murder with malice aforethought, a crime he is alleged to have committed on August 3rd, 2024, in Kitooro, Wakiso District, in violation of Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.