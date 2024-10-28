Priest further remanded over taxman’s murder after prosecution no show

Rev Dominic Alinga who is accused of killing a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) employee, John Bosco Ngorok has been further remanded to prison after the state prosecutor in the murder case against him failed to appear in the Entebbe Magistrate’s Court to give an update on the progress of police investigations.

The court’s Senior Magistrate Grade One, Mr Edgar Tibayeita Tusiime remanded Rev Alinga to Kigo Prison until November 18 for further mention of the case.

The magistrate said the state prosecutor was supposed to update court on the progress of investigations into the murder case allegedly committed on August 3, 2024.

Fr Alinga is also accused of attempted murder of a boda boda operator.

“The prosecutor is not available to discuss the status of the investigations. You will return on November 18 for mention” he said.

Prosecution states that Fr Alinga, with malice aforethought stabbed Ngorok to death on August 3, 2024 in Kitooro, Wakiso District, which is contrary to sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.