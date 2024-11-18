Priest further remanded over URA officer’s murder

The Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis has further remanded Rev Dominic Alinga to Kigo prison over the alleged murder of URA employee John Bosco Ngorok in August this year in Entebbe.

Ms Amabilis remanded Fr Alinga until December 11 for further mention after state attorney Janet Kitimbo informed the court that inquiries into his alleged murder of Ngorok and attempted murder of a boda boda operator were still ongoing.

“Father this case of yours is a capital offence, this court doesn’t have jurisdiction to handle it, it has been adjourned to December 11, when it will come up for mention, your remanded until then,” she said.

Fr Alinga is accused on count one, with malice afterthought of murdering Ngorok on August 3 in Kitooro, Wakiso District, which is contrary to sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.