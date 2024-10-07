Priest murder case: State asks for more time to complete investigations

Entebbe Chief Magistrate's Court has further remanded Rev Fr Dominic Alinga over the alleged murder of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) employee John Bosco Ngorok.

Resident Chief State Attorney, Ms Janet Kitimbo requested the adjournment, citing ongoing inquiries into the case.

"The accused person is in court, this case is coming up for further mention, inquiries are still ongoing, we pray for an adjournment," she said.

Chief Magistrate, Ms Stella Maris Amabilis granted the request, remanding Alinga to Kigo Government Prison until October 28.

"You will come back on the 28th of this month, your case is a capital offence and this court doesn't have the jurisdiction to handle it. You will get a lawyer who can represent you," Amabilis advised.

Fr Alinga faces two charges: murder and attempted murder. He allegedly killed Ngorok on August 3, 2024, in Kitooro, Wakiso District, contrary to sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.

Additionally, Alinga is accused of attempting to kill Abigaba Mugisha, a boda boda operator who tried to take Ngorok to Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital for emergency medical care. According to the charges, Alinga knocked down Mugisha's motorcycle on the same night, contravening section 187 of the Penal Code Act.