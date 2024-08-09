Priest remanded to Kigo prison over murder of URA employee

Rev. Fr. Dominic Alinga, a 34-year-old priest, was on Friday remanded to Kigo prison until August 26 for the alleged murder of Uganda Revenue Authority employee John Bosco Ngorok and the attempted murder of Abigaba Mugisha.

Rev Fr Alinga is a Catholic priest and resident of Alipada village, Ngoleite Sub County, Kangole Town Council in Napak District.

Appearing before Entebbe Grade One Magistrate's Court, Alinga was calm and composed as the charges were read to him. However, he couldn't take a plea as the charges are capital in nature and can only be heard before the High Court.

Prosecution contends that on August 3, 2024, Alinga while in Kitooro zone, Entebbe in Wakiso District, with malice aforethought unlawfully murdered John Bosco Ngorok.

The court further heard that Rev Fr Dominic Alinga on August 3, 2024, in Kitooro zone, Entebbe in Wakiso District, unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Abigaba Mugisha, a Boda Boda rider who tried to take the deceased for emergency medical care at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

The cases are contrary to sections 171, 172, and 187 of the Penal Code Cap 128.

"These are offences of a capital nature, this court doesn't have the jurisdiction to hear the same. So you are hereby remanded until August 26 for further mention of the case," the presiding magistrate said.

Defence lawyer Edward Bamulutira prayed for the prosecution to expedite investigations and commit the accused to the High Court for trial.