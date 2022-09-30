Primary five pupil killed over theft of father’s 40kgs of sorghum in Kisoro- police

Police in Kisoro District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a 15-year-old pupil died after he was allegedly beaten by his father on claims that he stole his 40Kgs of sorghum.

Rogers Ndayambajje, a resident of Nturo village, Gisorora parish, Nyakabande Sub County in Kisoro District is said to have been beaten by his father, Yohana Maniragaba, 55, and other people who accused him of theft.

Ndayambajje was also a primary five pupil at Mutorole primary school in Kisoro District, according to the police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate.

“It's alleged that on September 24, at around 10:30am while at Nturo village Yohana Maniragaba together with other people assaulted his son, now the deceased accusing him of stealing his 40Kgs of Sorghum. The victim of the assault later died on September 27 at around 11am at his parents’ home and his death was reported to the police on September 28 at around 6Pm through a whistleblower,'' Mr Maate said.