Primary school teacher electrocuted while trapping grasshoppers 

Police in Kakumiro District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a 26-year-old primary school teacher was electrocuted in the wee hours of Friday morning at a trapping site for grasshoppers.

James Kirungi, a teacher at Blessed Adolf Kolping Kindergarten (BAKEF) is said to have died at around 3am when he reportedly went to trap grasshoppers at a site in Kakumiro town East Cell.

Witnesses said Kirungi came into contact with a live wire that was improperly connected to a high voltage line, resulting in his immediate death.

"There was a poor power connection at the trapping site and when one person, whom we have identified as a teacher came into contact with the wire, he was electrocuted to death," Kakumiro District Police Commander (DPC), SP Morris Niyonzima said.

Police said they had arrested Kakumiro town council vice chairperson, Mr Tadeo Asaba, who’s the owner of the site where grasshoppers were being trapped.

SP Niyonzima asked grasshopper trappers to register with the town council administration and security “for their own good.”

"We are going to work with Umeme to disconnect all illegally connected grasshopper trapping sites around town," he said.

BAKEF head teacher, Mr Asumpto Kahiira, explained that neighbors who rushed to the scene found Kirungi lying at the site and despite attempts to transport him to the hospital, it was too late to save his life.