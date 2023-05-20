Primary school teacher found dead in Rubanda District

A teacher at Ihunga Primary School in Rubanda District was on Thursday found murdered by suspected assailants, police have said.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate identified the deceased as 40-year-old James Agaba, a resident of Nshanjare Cell, Nshanjare Ward of Nshanjare Town Council in Rubanda District.

“It's alleged that the deceased has been having domestic misunderstandings with his wife Janet Twinomujuni for many years. On May 18, 2023, the deceased left his wife at home and went to Nshanjare Trading Center where the wife allegedly followed him to get food for her pigs but left the trading centre at around 8pm. Some local residents told police that the deceased was at the bar of Sostine and left at around 10pm heading home,” Maate told journalists on Friday.

Maate said that the wife of the deceased told police that she waited for the husband to return home but all in vain and suspected that he had slept somewhere else. She further claimed that Agaba did not sleep at their home most of the time.

“On Friday morning the wife of the deceased went to Nshanjare Trading Centre to look for the husband and she was told that Agaba was seen in the garden dead with multiple injuries,” Maate noted.

“The police were notified and they visited the scene of crime where a postmortem was immediately done and the body handed over to the relatives,” Maate added.