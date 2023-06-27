Primary six pupil commits suicide in Mitooma 

Police in Mitooma District are investigating circumstances under which a 12-year-old boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson identified the deceased as Jeremiah Amanya, a pupil at Parental Care Kyehimba and a resident of Ngomba II Cell, Kilembe Parish, Katenga Sub County in Mitooma District.

"The deceased has been staying with his grandmother Ms Beatrice Komwariro, 59, and on 25/06/2023 at around 2:00 PM, he was sent to Katenga trading center to withdraw money from the grandmother's mobile phone and buy her smearing jerry," he said.

He added; "He was told to dress up well but he refused and went with dirty clothes. He even forgot the mobile money pin which had been given to him and he failed to withdraw the money and buy the smearing jerry, when he returned he first remained outside but later he entered and had supper normally."

Mr Haruna Ngambanabo, 70, the LC1 chairperson of Ngomba 2 Cell, Kilembe Parish, who reported the matter to police, said the deceased went outside after having supper, as if he was going to take a bathe but did not return- they looked for him in vain.

"The body of the deceased was found Monday afternoon hanging on a rope, on a big coffee tree by Mr Johnson Ainomujuni, a casual labourer who reported to his boss Ms Komwariro," said Mr Ngambanabo.