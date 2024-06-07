Primary six pupil killed at lover’s home, body burnt- police

Police in Ayivu West Division in Arua City, West Nile sub-region are investigating a murder involving a 16-year-old pupil who was allegedly lynched by assailants suspected to be members of his girlfriend’s family.

The charred body of Richard Waiswa, a primary six pupil at Kova primary school, Nyai cell, Kati ward, Ayivu West Division was found dumped near a swamp following the June 3 attack at his lover’s home.

It is alleged that Waiswa sneaked out of his parents’ home on the night of June 3 to meet his lover, a pupil at the same school as they had earlier agreed.

West Nile Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Ms Josephine Angucia, said part of the information detectives gathered indicated that he was trailed because the girl’s family suspected him of having an affair with their daughter.

He was allegedly found having sex with the girl before he was lynched and the body burnt.

His body was dumped at Oziava swamp, a few kilometres from his lover’s home, and recovered the following day with multiple cuts on the head.

“This information was reported to police who accordingly opened a case of murder and started investigations into the incident. A team of police officers, including the regional scene of crime officer visited the scene and properly documented it,” Ms Angucia said.

Waiswa’s body was subjected to an autopsy before it was handed over to the family for burial as investigations continue.

Police said they are still hunting for the suspects who are currently on the run.

“We urge the general public to always hand over such matters to police for proper action other than taking the law into their hand. The suspected criminals shall be charged with murder and tried before the courts of law for acting unlawfully," Ms Angucia added.

In the past, the government initiated programmes encouraging adolescents to abstain from sex until the legal age of 18 and above.