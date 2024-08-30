Prime residential market maintains stability – report

A report by Knight and Frank has revealed that the prime residential market maintained relative stability, achieving a four percent rise in the average monthly rents for two-bedroom apartment units.

The report, whose period under review is June 2024, also indicates that rent for three-bedroom apartment units increased by one percent on a year-on-year comparison. Its body of work also shows that prime occupancy rates increased by six percent.

The growth in average rentals is attributed to prime apartment units that have recently been completed and come onto the market, offering larger living spaces and better amenities thus commanding higher rates.

“Expatriate staff unable to find standalone houses for occupation within their rental budget or alternatively those who prefer community living are opting for apartments thus contributing to the rise in occupancy levels,” the report reveals.

It adds that initial optimism surrounding the prime residential market demand driven by the oil and gas sector has moderated as actual demand falls short of projected levels.

The report further indicates that, recognising this shift, landlords are now adopting a more diversified approach, exploring alternative tenant segments such as those affiliated with UN agencies, financial institutions, High Net Worth Individuals, and development organisations, to optimise occupancy rates.

According to the report, the preferred prime residential accommodation type, especially among the senior expatriate staff, remains standalone houses or houses in a gated community. However, there is limited choice in this segment, given the short supply of detached houses in prime suburbs.

Most of the prime residential suburbs housing standalone houses have been gazetted as commercial areas and redeveloped with modern apartment blocks.

This, the report notes, is to take advantage of densification and economies of scale from increased rental incomes and reduced operational costs from multi-let units. In turn, the secondary residential areas of Mbuya, Munyonyo, Muyenga, and Bugolobi, are gaining popularity as an alternative.

The prime residential pipeline activity remains relatively high with approximately 600 new units expected on the market in the areas of Nakasero, Kololo, and Naguru in the next 12-24 months, representing a 14 percent increase in pipeline activity as compared to H2 2022.

Prime suburbs such as Muyenga, Buziga and Munyonyo registered increased construction activity driven by developers who are expanding the catchment area for prime residential accommodation outside of the traditional areas in and around the Central Business District. Land in these areas is relatively more affordable and developers are able to maximise creativity and innovation in their offerings with regard to design, unit sizes, layout configurations and functionality.

Greater Kampala and other secondary suburbs like Kulambiro, Kikaya, Mulago, and Ntinda exhibited sustained demand for homes in the middle-income price ranges, with most buyers drawn to properties priced below Shs350m.

In a quest to optimise returns, property developers are maximising the development of their plots through densification. Others, the report adds, are innovating mixed-use configurations, integrating residential and commercial elements within prime residential areas.

However, achieving success hinges on striking a delicate balance. High-density developments risk alienating potential occupiers who prioritise privacy as a desirable quality of life.

Therefore, developers must adhere to recommended guidelines and zoning regulations, ensuring their product aligns with the needs and preferences of their target demographic.

Demand persists for apartment units for sale within a price range of $150,000 to $200,000 in the prime and semi-prime areas (a radius of 10-12 km from the city centre) with a good quality of workmanship and finishes. These locations include Mbuya, Kyambogo, Makindye, Mutungo, Muyenga, Ntinda, and Luzira.

Commuter towns on the outskirts of Kampala City are gaining traction, as more people opt for a quieter, calmer, and more suburban living.

Lured by more affordable land, the potential for capital appreciation, improved access to amenities and services, and improved road infrastructure, residents are willing to endure longer commute times to their places of work in the Kampala central business district.