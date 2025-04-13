Prince Nakibinge asks UMEA to design succession policy to guide head teachers

Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, the titular head of Uganda's Muslim community, has called upon the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA) to develop a comprehensive succession plan for Muslim schools.

This plan would outline the necessary qualifications and criteria for head teacher positions, ensuring a seamless transition when current leaders retire.

"UMEA should establish a proper succession policy to avoid challenges that often arise when head teachers retire," Prince Nakibinge emphasised during a handover ceremony at Masaka Secondary School. He stressed the importance of building the capacity of staff members to take over leadership roles, enabling them to effectively manage and lead schools.

Prince Nakibinge commended the Ministry of Education for its collaborative approach, listening to UMEA's concerns, and handling the retirement of Hajj Musa Musoke Mpungu, the outgoing head teacher of Masaka Secondary School, well. Mpungu, who has led the school for 18 years, was praised for his dedication and achievements.

During his tenure, Mpungu transformed the school through increased student enrollment, academic and sports support, infrastructure development, and securing land titles. He constructed state-of-the-art science laboratories, improved general infrastructure, and secured title deeds for 77 pieces of land. Mpungu also spearheaded the acquisition of another plot of land for the school's boarding section.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary Kedrace Turyagenda thanked Mpungu for his service and encouraged caretaker head teacher Hajj Ahmed Mukiibi to maintain the school's academic excellence and discipline. "I'm confident that Hajji Mukiibi will build upon the foundation laid by Hajji Mpungu," Turyagenda said.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja urged Mukiibi to complete ongoing projects, including the school sports arena and staff housing complex. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the school's facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment.