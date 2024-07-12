Prince Nakibinge tips Muslims in diaspora on promoting native language

The titular head of the Muslim Community, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, has urged Muslims in the diaspora to start teaching their children their native language to promote norms and culture. He made these remarks while opening the Uganda Muslim UK Convention held in London on Thursday.

The four-day convention, which kicked off on July 11, at the Hilton Hotel Croydon in London, focuses on various aspects including education, networking, cultural exchange, spiritual nourishment, and personal development within the context of Islamic teachings.

Prince Kassim Nakibinge stressed the importance of cultural preservation, urging parents to teach their children their native language and about their family ancestry. He highlighted the diversity of tribes and clans in Uganda, emphasizing the need for children to learn about their heritage and cultural roots.

“Children cannot learn and understand their native language unless the parents are using it at home while communicating, especially for those in the diaspora, because they spend most of their time abroad,” he said.

He added that the current generation struggles with their native language; when they return home, they often fail to communicate with their parents due to the language barrier. “Children spend most of their time in schools and using virtual communication, which has denied them the chance to learn their native language. People have adopted online communication, especially in the diaspora,” he noted.

Prince Nakibinge applauded Muslims in the diaspora for promoting their religion despite living in non-Muslim-majority countries. “We are very grateful for the initiative because we have seen several recorded videos on social media of children in the diaspora reciting the Quran very well,” he said.

At the same event, Prince Nakibinge praised Ugandans in the diaspora for investing in their home country and sending remittances. However, he cautioned them to ensure that their investments are being utilized wisely, particularly in the property management sector. He urged them to monitor their investments closely to prevent misuse of funds.