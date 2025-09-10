Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives today

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, is expected in Uganda today to inaugurate the new Aga Khan University (AKU) campus in Nakawa and officially launch the construction of the Aga Khan Hospital.

This marks Prince Rahim’s first visit to Uganda since succeeding his late father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in February. The visit is being hailed as a historic milestone for both the Ismaili community and Uganda’s health and education sectors.

Speaking to the media yesterday in Nakawa, Kampala, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin , president of Aga Khan University, confirmed the event and shared details of the upcoming ceremony.

“To mark this occasion, we are honoured to welcome His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and our Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan, who will jointly preside over the ceremony. We are also delighted that Princess Zahra Aga Khan, the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Prince Aly Muhammad, and Uganda’s First Lady will be in attendance.” Dr Shahabuddin said.

He added, “For those unable to attend in person, we’ve arranged a live stream of the ceremony on AKU’s website to ensure a global audience can participate.”

The event will also receive extensive coverage across Nation Media Group platforms, including the Daily Monitor, NTV, Spark TV, KFM, and Dembe FM.

The main ceremony will take place tomorrow at the Nakawa campus, where the Aga Khan will inaugurate the newly completed AKU centre and a nine-storey student housing complex.

The programme will also include the groundbreaking of the Aga Khan University Hospital, a flagship referral and teaching facility expected to significantly transform Uganda’s healthcare landscape.

Background

Prince Rahim, 53, formally assumed leadership of the global Ismaili community following the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, on February 4.

In March, he became Chancellor of Aga Khan University, continuing the legacy of his father, who founded the institution in 1983 to promote excellence in education, healthcare, and research.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), through its various agencies, has maintained a long-standing presence in Uganda. Its investments span multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, insurance, media, and community development, through initiatives such as the Aga Khan Schools, medical centres, Jubilee Insurance, Nation Media Group, and a wide range of grassroots programmes.

The new AKU campus and hospital in Kampala represent AKDN’s largest single investment in education and healthcare in Uganda to date.