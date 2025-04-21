Prince Wasajja urges govt to return Buganda’s properties

Prince David Kintu Wasajja of Buganda Kingdom has called on the government to return all properties belonging to the cultural institution, invoking the spirit of Easter as a time for reconciliation, justice, and humility. Delivering his Easter Sunday message at Rubaga Cathedral, Prince Wasajja urged the government to emulate the humility of Jesus Christ and govern without discrimination.

“In Buganda, we continue to face challenges. Many of the kingdom’s properties were confiscated by [former President Milton] Obote’s government,” he said.

“Later, with help from our allies, some of these properties were recovered. However, a significant portion remains in the hands of those who helped return them,” he added.

Prince Wasajja noted that the government continues occupying several kingdom buildings without paying rent, listing facilities such as Makindye and Mbuya barracks.

“We appreciate what has been returned, but we still demand the remainder. In the spirit of Easter, we ask that all remaining properties owed to Buganda be returned,” he said. Over the years, Buganda Kingdom officials — led by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II — have consistently called for the return of all kingdom assets seized during the 1966 Buganda Crisis.

In 2013, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the kingdom, agreeing to return its properties. Although some land titles were later handed over, President Museveni cautioned the kingdom against evicting longtime tenants. Speaking at his 28th coronation anniversary in 2021 at Nkoni Palace in Lwengo District, Kabaka Mutebi reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to seeking a federal system of governance and the full return of its properties.

“For the last 28 years, we have persistently demanded justice, federalism, land, and our buildings—what we call Ebyaffe. I want to emphasise that we shall not relent in our quest for Ebyaffe, through dialogue as we have always done,” he said.

Echoing the Kabaka’s message, Prince Wasajja urged Ugandans to remain hardworking and resilient as the Kingdom continues its pursuit of a federal system.

“As we continue to demand for federalism, let us also continue working hard. Federalism will find us in action, and we must stay committed to our responsibilities,” he said. He also appealed for a nation free of discrimination, built on values of patience, truth, and justice. “We need a country where all people are treated equally. In the eyes of God, we are one, and this should be reflected in the services we offer to Ugandans,” he said.



