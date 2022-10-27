Princess Anne calls for global fight against Ebola

Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has called for collaboration in research to curb outbreak of infectious diseases such as Ebola.

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the director of Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), revealed this after Princess Anne’s visit at the Entebbe-based Medical Research Council (MRC)/UVRI and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine research unit.

“She (Princess Anne) says we need to work as partners and she says addressing some of these pandemics and outbreaks needs partnership, people coming with the different skills, which is quite important and good for the country,” Prof Kaleebu said in an interview.

The MRC is a partnership between UVRI, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), supported by the UK government and other partners. The princess is the chancellor of LSHTM.

While at the research unit, which is part of the activities of her four-day visit to Uganda, the princess visited the state-of-the-art laboratories, bio-banking and clinical research facilities.

“She came here to see the work that we do in the lab. Some of the work we do includes looking at the viruses, growing the viruses, sequencing the viruses,” Prof Kaleebu said.