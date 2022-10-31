Princess Anne urges women to join truck driving

Her Highness Princess Anne from the British Royal Family on Friday visited female truck drivers at Safeway Right Way training centre in Mukono North Constituency and urged women to engage in driving heavy trucks to earn a living.

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence visited female trained drivers to appreciate their contribution as women.

She first had a closed-door meeting with the staff and trainers at the centre and then visited the brave women who drive heavy trucks. While interacting with them, one on one, Her Highness encouraged them to love their job.

The executive director of Safe Way Right Way, Mr Peter Tibigambwa said they started this centre to train drivers in order to reduce road accidents.

"There are many accidents on our roads caused by unprofessional and careless drivers. We are mainly training women because they are the most trusted people with vehicles, and they are always so careful,” he said.

Princess Anne talks to female drivers at Safe Way Right Way training centre in Mukono recently.

At least 64 female drivers have so far been trained at the centre since 2017. The project has supported more than 700 Ugandans over the last four years to access gainful employment whilst ensuring safety on the roads.

Mr Nell Rettie the Road Safety Project Manager (Transaid) thanked her Highness for the support she has given them.

He said Transaid saw the need to build the capacity and capability of driver training providers in Sub-Saharan Africa to address the horrific toll of fatalities and injuries on the road that involve commercial vehicles.

Ms Mariam Akech one of the female drivers says she has passion for driving long-distance trucks and loves her job.

"I started driving two years ago and I transport cement from Tororo to Kasese," she said, adding that she can now fully support her family.