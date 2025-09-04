Princess Komuntale named Uganda’s tourism ambassador to the US

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has appointed Princess Ruth Komuntale of Tooro Kingdom as its official Tourism Ambassador for the United States market, in a move aimed at boosting the country’s visibility in North America.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, September 3, at the King’s Palace in Buziga during a ceremony attended by Tooro Kingdom officials, UTB executives, private sector players, and other dignitaries.

Princess Komuntale, who resides in Texas, is currently in Uganda to participate in the Empango celebrations marking the 30th coronation anniversary of her brother, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

UTB said her appointment is part of a broader strategy to engage cultural icons and Ugandans in the diaspora in marketing Uganda’s tourism potential globally.

“I applaud UTB’s leadership in positioning Uganda as the Pearl of Africa and for recognizing the role of our cultural institutions in this journey,” Princess Komuntale said.

“Tooro has exciting milestones such as the Empango celebrations, and we would be honored to work with UTB to position these events as experiences that attract visitors to our kingdom. I see great potential in developing cultural tourism packages that highlight not just the events, but also our landscapes, cuisine, music, and traditions.”

UTB Chief Executive Officer, Juliana Kagwa, said leveraging influential personalities such as Princess Komuntale would help Uganda strengthen its brand in key markets.

“Princess Komuntale’s international presence and influence will be instrumental in showcasing Uganda’s rich culture, heritage, and natural attractions to the American audience,” Kagwa noted.

During the event, UTB also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tooro Kingdom leaders to formalize the partnership. The agreement focuses on promoting cultural tourism, with an emphasis on signature events like the Empango celebrations.

UTB Board Vice Chairperson, Ron Kawamara, who witnessed the signing, said the collaboration reflects UTB’s vision of marketing Uganda through authentic cultural experiences.

The appointment of Princess Komuntale adds to UTB’s growing network of Destination Uganda Ambassadors, who include prominent Ugandans and friends of Uganda abroad.

Tourism is one of Uganda’s top foreign exchange earners, contributing about 7.7 percent to GDP. Government projections indicate that with diversification, conservation initiatives, and stronger private sector participation, the sector could generate up to $50 billion by 2040.



