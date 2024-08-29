Principal Judge advocates for e-procurement system to streamline govt projects

The Principal Judge, Flavian Zeija, has called on all government institutions to adopt the Electronic Procurement (E-Procurement) system to prevent delays in government projects and the receipt of substandard products.

Speaking to the media after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) member, Mr Cyrus Titus Aomu in Kampala on Thursday, Judge Zeija emphasised that e-procurement is crucial for identifying qualified contractors.

“Delays in procurement have been addressed by law, and with the introduction of the E-Procurement system, we can also tackle issues related to bid fraud and the bid opening process,” Judge Zeija said.

He noted that since the system's introduction, he has fully embraced it and encouraged all government institutions to do the same for better implementation of government projects and programmes.

“Government spending on procurement, including both goods and services, constitutes a significant portion of the budget. E-Procurement will help eliminate various excuses that have previously stalled procurement processes,” he added.

Mr Nelson Nerima, representing the chairperson of the PPDA, explained that the tribunal was established to prevent delays in government projects and programmes caused by prolonged disputes in the courts. He assured that there are currently no backlogs of pending contracts.

“The tribunal is making decisions within 15 working days as required by law. If someone is dissatisfied with the tribunal's decision, they can appeal to the High Court, but only on legal grounds,” he said.

However, Mr Nerima noted that some individuals have misused the court system by seeking temporary orders to delay procurements and the timely hiring of suitable contractors.

“Once the tribunal declares a bidder as the winner, the losing party might quickly obtain a court order to halt the contract signing or implementation,” he explained.

E-procurement overview

E-Procurement refers to a range of technologies used to automate both internal and external procurement processes, including strategic sourcing and purchasing.

On July 1, 2021, the government launched the Electronic Government Procurement System (eGP) in eleven selected entities as a pilot project. The initial phase included Jinja District, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Water and Environment (MoWE), Mpigi District, National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Uganda Institute of Information and Communication Technology, and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).