Prioritise data collection to improve mental health, govt told

Medical experts have called on government to prioritise collection of accurate data to improve mental health in Uganda.

"As a country we speak out of speculations. We don't have a national statistics for mental health, nationally we don't know which one of higher than the other," Dr Grace Obalami, the founding member of the Uganda National Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Working Group observed.

“It's very difficult to lobby or advocate without statistics,” he further noted at the launch of the mental health awareness campaign by Rotary District 9213 in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Kampala on October 1.

On Sunday, Dr Obalami urged establishment of the mental health board at the Ministry of Health, to ease collection of statistics and lobbying.

The current statistics, she said are based on district or community.

“…but it will be easy if we can have national statistics that can make advocacy lobbying easier," she highlighted.

In 2022, Uganda’s health ministry released a study which indicated that at least 14 million Ugandans were mentally unstable with causes linked to the adverse effects of Covid-19 which left thousands poor and jobless.

Yesterday, Dr Obalami raised concern over the increasing number of suicide deaths registered among learners.

"Statistics from the ministry of health show that more than 10 death by suicide among children were registered last year. As professionals, we used to think that it is not something big but we have come to realise that it is," she said.

According to her, government must team up with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)

Speaking at the same event, Lieutenant Governor Rotary District 9213, David S. Nsubuga said their campaign will concentrate on three major pillars of awareness, inclusion and access to health.

"Collaborating closely with government, we aim to design evidence-based awareness programs that resonate across diverse demographics, ensuring that no one feels alone on their mental health journey," he observed.

The district, he noted, is dedicated to engaging deeply with local communities, actively listening to their unique needs and challenges.