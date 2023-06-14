Prioritise staffing gaps in health sector - CSOs, MPs ask govt

A section of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) together with some Members of Parliament have asked the government to prioritise hiring health workers in the next Financial Year 2024/25.

The budget process for the financial year 2024/25 budget cycle will begin in September this year.

This follows continued budget cuts in this sub-sector in the budget for the Financial Year 2023/24 that is going to be read on Thursday.

According to the approved annual budget estimates for the financial year 2023/24, votes in the health sub-programme are set to suffer a Shs181.6 billion budget cut, excluding Local Government grants and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) when compared to the FY 2022/2023 budget.

While addressing the media during a pre-budget conference in response to the approved budget estimates for the FY 2023/24 at Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) offices in Ntinda, Ms Patricia Munaabi, the executive director said despite the highlighted gaps, the FY 2023/24 national budget framework paper indicated that the wage bill for the delivery of primary health care would be cut by Shs3.483 billion from Shs751.822 billion in the FY2022/23 to Shs748.339 billion in the new FY 2023/24.

“Government needs to safeguard the health sector human resources budget from cuts if it is to address the gaps identified in the budget strategy in relation to human resources for health. The Ministry of Health should also develop and submit a costed human resource plan elaborating how it intends to progressively cover the highlighted human resource gaps to the optimal levels that were set in the NDP [National Development Plan] III framework,” Ms Munaabi said.

About financing the reproductive maternal, new born, child and adolescents health, activists commended the government for increasing allocation to reproductive health supplies in the forthcoming financial year from Shs22 billion to Shs25.11 billion.

The Health Ministry notes that drug stock outs are the biggest challenge in the health sector. Ms Munaabi, concurs with the Ministry saying, “there is still a problem of stock outs for maternal lifesaving health commodities.”

“Government needs to prioritise and allocate resources to close the 41 percent staffing gap in the child health department. The National Medical Stores needs to target zero stock-out for maternal lifesaving commodities through increased support to districts to adequately forecast and deliver the requested commodities on time,” Ms Munaabi said.

The chairperson of Parliament’s Committee of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Flavia Rwabuhoro Kabahenda, expressed concern that the pertinent issues that are always discussed are again on their backs.

“If you have to talk about sustainable development, we are talking about people because development is not about objects, it’s about the people. You can do all the roads, buy all the fire arms but as long as the people are not developed, you are doing that in vain,” Ms Kabahenda said.

“How can you just say no more recruitment for all sectors and you don’t even mind that the education and health sectors will be affected most? The health sector needs more recruitment than any other sector,” she added.

Mr Peter Echweru from Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) said the overall reduction in the health budget sector is extremely dangerous especially in a country with a population growth rate of about 3.4 percent annually.

He cited issues related to blood where he said in the current financial year, there was an increase from 18 billion to about 23 billion for blood collection and the number of mothers dying from blood related loss has reduced from 42 to 41 percent before the year ends.

While the Parliamentary Committee of Health had proposed a progressive increase in budget allocation for blood, in new budget it has dropped to Shs21 billion.

“That means more mothers in health facilities will not able to get blood and die. So this is one area we actually think that if our commitment of reducing maternal mortality to 70 per 1,000 deliveries by 2030 is to be achieved, this is one area we need to consistently invest in.”

Kassanda District Woman MP, Ms Flavia Kalule Nabagabe proposed sources for financing the health sector looking at the bloated budget for the Presidency whose total amounts keeps increasing annually.

“We can reduce this budget [Presidency] to cater for some of the budgetary priorities including staffing and inadequate medical equipment among others,” she said.