Prioritize culture for development, Mayiga tells minister

Buganda Kingdom premier (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga has asked the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi to prioritise Culture issues as they play a major role in the development of the country.

Mayiga says different cultural aspects make the country beautiful and the ministry should consider the aspect.

“The collections of different people of Uganda with our different cultural aspect makes us a beautiful country on the African continent,” Mayiga told the visiting minister at Bulange, Mengo on Wednesday.

“If we really want to build genuine national unity, we need to learn as much as possible about the ways of life of different people of Uganda and we respect what they cherish,” he added.

According to Mayiga, re–establishment of cultural institutions and kingdoms in the early 1990s by President Museveni was critical in Uganda's socioeconomic progress.

Amongi applauded Mayiga and his team “for the great work done in the kingdom and supporting government work.

.

“We appreciate the efforts in social economic programs which he and Bugannnn has been mobilising with the informal sector and the same with coffee production and promoting tourism,” she said

She added that some of these programs belong to the gender ministry and have raised government revenue especially in tourism where the returns have gone up from the time of covid-19.

“As a ministry in charge of cultural issues, we also came to re-affirm our commitment to continue working with the Buganda Kingdom in all the programs to strengthen culture in Uganda,” she said

She added that since the Buganda Kingdom is the main centre of promoting the culture identity of Uganda everyone should respect their heritage.

“In any country identity is either exhibited through dressing, songs and language that Buganda has kept intact and we appreciate the preservation of the Buganda Identity,” she said.