Prison authorities suspend 18 pregnant trainees

Dr Johnson Byabashaija, the commissioner General of Uganda Prisons (left), greets Ms Isabella Namagga, the wife of Senior Superintendent of Prisons Hannington Nsubuga during the pipping ceremony in Luzira, Kampala, yesterday.  PHOTO / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Ms Mwanga Masitula Ashah, the executive director of Islamic Women Initiative for Justice, Law and Peace, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the decision is contrary to Chapter 4 of the Constitution.

Women rights activists have said the recent suspension of 18 women from the Prisons training academy is illegal because it violates the affirmative action enshrined in the Constitution.

