Prison warder shoots wife, colleague dead in Buikwe

Police in Buikwe District are investigating circumstances under which a Prisons warder shot and killed his wife and another person who had come to rescue the woman.

The incident happened at around 7.20PM on Monday at Bugungu Government Prison in Kanfunta, Nyenga Division in Njeru Municipal Council, Buikwe District.

Mr David Onyango, one of the leaders in the area said the warder had some domestic problems with his wife with whom they have an eight-month-old baby, but they were yet to bring the matters to the public.

“This morning we heard gunshots from the prisons and after running there, we found two dead bodies on the ground. The suspect who is a prisons warder had a misunderstanding with his wife who was also a prisons warder,” he said.

Some residents who spoke on condition of anonymity said the man had suspected the wife of having extramarital affairs and that could have been the cause of this incident.

Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto confirmed the incident and identified the suspect Jacob Otim. She identified the deceased as Eunice Abwot, 25, and Edward Namanya,30, all prison warders attached to Bugungu Prison in Buikwe District.