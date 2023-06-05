Prisons boss cautions 149 promoted officers 

The Uganda Prisons Services boss, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, has warned the 149 newly-promoted officers to desist from swindling allowances meant for juniors.

Last month, President Museveni appointed and promoted senior officers in the Prisons.

“If you have been corrupt and eating the allowances of your juniors and drivers in previous ranks, such acts must stop because promotion brings a new chapter in the services,” Dr Byabashaija said during the investiture ceremony held in Kampala on Friday.

“Junior officers should be treated well. Recently, we had incidents of absolute mishandling of the juniors. Now some of you are leaders and you must be guided to give direction,” he said.

In his address, the Prisons Commissioner General also said those who were promoted earned it on merit after undergoing scrutiny.

Vehicles

Dr Byabashaija further revealed that his office has been getting intelligence information on how some of his officers are abusing government vehicles.

Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine said 4,329 juniors officers were promoted to various ranks.

The promotion includes 151 officers promoted to the rank of Principal Officer 1 (PO1), 32 to the rank of Principal Officer II (POII), 92 to Chief Warder/ Wardress I (ChWdr I), 198 to Chief Warder/wardress II (ChWdr II) and 400 to the rank of Chief Warder/Wardress III (ChWdr III).

Others are 800 promoted to Sergeant Warder/Matron (Sgt Wdr/ Mat) and 1,640 promoted to the rank of Corporal Warder/Assistant Matron (Cpl Wdr/Ass. Mat). Meanwhile, 1,016 have been promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal (L/Cpl Wdr).

Dr Byabashaija adirected the Prison’s human resource department to induct the promoted officers into their new ranks, saying some of them have been operational and they are now going to the level of strategic work.

“Ranks come with a lot of responsibility, you must shift from what you have been to what you are. The challenge we have is transitioning from one rank to another,” he said.