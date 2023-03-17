Prisons boss moves 20 chiefs in shake-up

The Commissioner General of Prisons has transferred, appointed, and sent home some officers on leave with immediate effect.

The changes will affect at least 20 prison officers.

In a March 14 service order, Dr Johnson Byabashaija noted that some of the replaced officers were working with expired contracts, pending retirement or renewal.

In the statement seen by this publication, Dr Geaorge Muge, the Commissioner of Prisons, who was in charge of ICT at the Prisons headquarters, was appointed Ag Director of Corporate and Cooperation Affairs. He takes over from Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons (ACGP) Moses Wagabaza Kakungulu, whose contract expired.

Mr Hillary Bisanga, the Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Logistics Management at the Prisons headquarters, was appointed the Ag Director of Human Resource Management. He replaces ACGP David Asiimwe.

In the reshuffle, Dr Byabashaija also appointed Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Elly Tumuramye to take charge of logistics management. Tumuramye was initially heading the Service Transport Office at the Prisons headquarters.

Still, at the Prisons headquarters, Senior Superintendent of Prisons (SSP) Peace Christine Babirye has been redeployed to head the ICT Department.

In another transfer, the Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Henry Kidega, who has been the Officer-in-Charge Bushenyi Prisons (Nyamushekyera), was transferred to the Prisons headquarters as the Service Transport Officer.

SP Kidega hands over his old station to SP Evans Rock Abio, who has been the Officer-in-Charge of Nakasongola Prisons.

SP Gerald Kubomu, the former Officer-in-Charge of Nebbi Prisons, will now shift to Nakasongola Prisons. He hands over his station to ASP Ernest Turyomurugyendo. Turyomurugyendo has been the Officer-in-Charge of Paidha Prisons.

ASP Patrick Epila, who has been on leave, was appointed the Staff Officer at District Prisons Command Lira while ASP Samuel Omoding, also from leave, was posted to Iganga Region as Staff Officer.

Soroti

ASP Priston Tibashoboka from the Kampala Remand was transferred to the Mid-East Region, Soroti, as Staff Officer. He takes over from ASP Max Otim Okalebo, who goes on leave, pending retirement.

In the other shake-ups, ASP Edwin Kanyesigye from the Prisons headquarter was transferred to Kampala Remand on special duty.

Principal Officer I Joseph Mungai, the Deputy Officer-in-Charge of Mutufu Prison, has been elevated to Officer-in-Charge of the same prison. He takes over from ASP James Wetaka, who retired from Prisons service.

Principal Officer II Harriet Gonza Nabwire, who has been on leave, was appointed the Officer-in-Charge of Kabonera Prisons. She replaces Principle Officer II Betty Nannozi Nakato. Nakato has been sent on a 90-days leave.

In another similar reshuffle, Principal Officer II Julius Ochom leaves Murchison Bay Prison for Paidha Prisons as the Ag Officer-in-Charge. Principal Officer II Richard Owor from Kasangati Prison was transferred to Kitalya Mini-Maximum Prison for special duty.