Prisons bosses undergo refresher training on human rights

The training is aimed at imparting general knowledge, strengthening the protection of human rights in the country, to ensure that every person in Uganda particularly persons in detention effectively enjoy their rights.



“The commission is alive to the nature and demands of your work, dealing with people that have been temporarily withdrawn from society, and for bad reasons,” said Ms Mariam Wangadya, the Chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (URHC), while addressing the top prison bosses at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe Thursday.



''We appreciate your challenges dealing with sometimes innocent prisoners including unfortunate babies who aren’t suspects or convicts but are in detention with their mothers as well as the prison staff themselves who are rights holders in their own way. We wish to see how these challenges can be navigated with no or minimum unintended harm,” she added.



Some of the topics to be tackled in the training include; sharing experiences on the UPS's efforts in complying with their obligations on the observance of human rights, the state of human rights observance in UPS, and the challenges and recommendations among others.