Prisons disowns Besigye audio, cites AI manipulation

The Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, has claimed that an audio message attributed to opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye played during the recent launch of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) was artificially generated using AI technology.

Mr Baine made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to journalists after a government communicators’ training on effective communication and national guidance at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

He dismissed the authenticity of the audio aired at the PFF event, describing it as a poorly assembled recording of past clips.

“Anyone who has been to school could tell that the audio was heavily edited. The voice was inconsistent from start to end. It sounded like they patched together different mobilization clips to make a speech,” said Mr Baine.

He added that prison authorities were surprised by the way the audio was delivered, especially since PFF leaders had earlier assured the public that Dr Besigye would speak during the launch.

“We waited to see how he would speak, only to hear audio being played. That raised questions: where exactly was he speaking from? And was it really him?” Mr. Baine asked.

He questioned the credibility of the move, stressing that one cannot be allowed to address a formal nomination or event through a questionable audio clip.

“Did anyone actually see him? An audio can come from anywhere. If they want to nominate him for presidency, that can still happen while he’s in prison, provided the legal process hasn’t ended,” he said.

The disputed pre-recorded address was played during the PFF launch at the party’s headquarters on July 8, 2025. In it, the four-time presidential contender and outspoken government critic urged Ugandans to adopt non-violent struggle as a means of reclaiming their country.

Responding to the allegations, PFF spokesperson Mr. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda dismissed concerns about Dr Besigye’s physical absence, arguing that the opposition leader has always relied on unconventional means to evade state surveillance.

“This is nothing new. After the 2021 elections, he was placed under 24-hour house arrest but still managed to escape. Even during the ‘walk-to-work’ protests, police would surround his Kasangati home only to discover he was already at the taxi park,” Mr Ssemujju said.

While he neither confirmed nor denied the use of AI in the audio, Mr Ssemujju insisted that Besigye remains a strategic political figure who knows how to communicate despite restrictions.

“He is a trained Colonel by Tanzanians, no less and has always found ways to outmaneuver the system. That’s what makes him real, not fake,” he added.

Earlier this year, Besigye communicated via a written message dated April 17, 2025, in which he extended Easter greetings and reflected on the social and political injustices he says are rampant both in prison and across the country.

Dr Besigye and his ally, Mr Obed Lutale Kamulegeya, were abducted in Nairobi on November 19, 2024, and are currently on remand at Luzira Prison. The two were arraigned before the General Court Martial on charges of illegal possession of firearms and have now spent more than six months in detention.

Efforts to verify the authenticity of the audio message are ongoing, but its emergence has further intensified the debate around digital manipulation, surveillance, and the evolving tactics of opposition politics in Uganda.



