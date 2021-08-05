Prisons fail to submit medical report on tortured Katumba suspects

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The prisons authorities have failed to submit to court a medical treatment report on the health of suspected attackers of Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

Last month, the Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Douglas Singiza, directed prison authorities to treat five of the suspected Katumba attackers who sustained injuries after they were allegedly tortured and file their report in court on Tuesday.

However, when the matter came up for mention yesterday, the State prosecutor, Ms Barbara Kyomugisha, when asked about the medical treatment report, simply said she could not comment about it.

Five out of the seven suspected Katumba attackers were last month arraigned before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court with wounds all over their bodies.

They attributed the injuries to beatings by the security personnel during their detention.

The alleged tortured suspects are Ismael Sserubula Hussein, Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Muhammad Kagugube, Kamada Walusimbi, Siriman Ayuub Kisambira, Abudlaziz Ramanthan Bunku, Habib Ramanthan Marjan and Wampa Muzaifa.

The suspects are, among others, accused of murdering Brenda Nantongo Katumba, Gen Katumba’s daughter and Sgt Haruna Kayondo, his driver, on June June 1 at Kisaasi Central Zone in Kampala.

Background

On July 8, while appearing in court, the suspects’ lawyer, Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima, pleaded with court to have the accused persons released so that they go and receive treatment at Mulago Hospital, but in vain.

This was after presiding magistrate, Douglas Singiza, reasoned that he didn’t have powers to release the suspects who are facing capital offence of terrorism, murder and attempted murder that are only triable by the High Court.