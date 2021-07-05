Prisons to brief country on Covid in cells

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Prisons authorities will today brief the National Taskforce on Covid-19 about the reported surge in infections in prisons across the country.

The Prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, yesterday said congestion at the facilities was a recipe for disaster.

This comes following rumours that the former Public Service principal accountant, Christopher Obey, who died in prison on Friday had died of Covid.

However, Mr Baine said Obey,52, succumbed to complications related to pneumonia at Mulago Hospital.

“Christopher Obey was known to have suffered from high blood pressure and pneumonia, which had been managed by the prisons medical personnel. On June 16, 2021, he was admitted to Murchison Bay Inmates Hospital from where he was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on July 1,” Mr Baine said in a statement.

Obey had been serving a 10-year jail sentence for embezzling Shs88.2b of pension cash.

In November 2016, Obey was sentenced to prison together with two others, Jimmy Lwamafa (former permanent secretary), who was sentenced to seven years and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa (former commissioner in charge of pensions), got five years.

While sentencing Obey, presiding judge Lawrence Gidudu faulted him for having been the centre man in the pension scam.

Obey is expected to be buried in Lyantonde District today.