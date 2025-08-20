Prisons to construct VIP holding rooms for high-profile inmates

With the understanding that any Ugandan, including high-profile government officials, could one day end up in prison, the Uganda Prisons Service has confirmed the existence of VIP holding rooms and announced plans to construct more.

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, explained that in his 20 years leading the service, he has seen several top government officials, including a Vice President, ministers, and other senior leaders, become his “clients.”

“This calls for the need to construct self-contained rooms for such prisoners and also for myself, just in case,” Dr Byabashaija said on Wednesday in Kampala during a national dialogue on promoting the rights of persons with mental illness in Uganda’s criminal justice system, organized by Penal Reform International.

“Our facilities are not pretty; we need to make them prettier. You are aware that we have constructed a fair facility in Kitalya. There are about 36 self-contained single rooms. We are doing so while thinking about ourselves too because I, as the head of the institution, am not immune to being behind bars,” he added.

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija. PHOTO | FILE

Dr Byabashaija further recalled: “I have had the opportunity and I have seen my bosses become my clients, right from the Vice President to Cabinet Ministers. I have also seen my clients become my bosses. There was one who was released and immediately appointed Minister of Internal Affairs. We must collectively ensure that these facilities are humane, habitable, just in case.”

The prison chief revealed that more VIP rooms are planned for Mbarara.

In 2011, former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya had his bail canceled by the Anti-Corruption Court before being remanded to Luzira Prison over his alleged role in the purchase of Shs9.4b vehicles during the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Prisoners are marched out of their ward to another, at Lira Prison after anti-riot police fired teargas inside the ward in 2013. PHOTO/FILE

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) had claimed that, while serving as Vice President and chairman of the CHOGM Cabinet Subcommittee, Bukenya abused his office by influencing the award of a contract for 80 BMW police outrider motorcycles to Motocare, disregarding procurement regulations.

The corruption charges were later dismissed by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire due to insufficient evidence.

Other high-profile officials who have served time in prison include former health ministers Mike Mukula, Gen Jim Muhwezi (now Security Minister), Mary Goretti Kitutu, Agnes Nandutu, Alice Kabwoyo, Amos Lugoloobi, and Herbert Kabafunzaki.

This is the first time the prison leadership has publicly acknowledged that some prisoners, particularly high-profile ones, receive preferential treatment. Previously, officials had denied any such practice, insisting that all inmates are treated equally.

Under Ugandan law, only a sitting President has immunity from prosecution and remand in prison.

Dr Byabashaija also highlighted mental health challenges within the prison system, revealing that 247 inmates are currently in the psychiatric ward and 81 staff members have mental health issues.

Ms Doreen N. Kyazze, Regional Director of Penal Reform International, said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened mental health conditions, particularly among those in the criminal justice system.

“From our research over the last couple of years, we have seen an increasing number of mental illnesses entering the criminal justice system. We have recognized gaps, such as the lack of forensic psychologists and social workers, who are needed to prevent mentally ill individuals from committing crimes and entering the system,” Ms Kyazze said.

Uganda operates 269 prisons with 78,500 inmates nationwide, but only a single psychiatric ward exists to cater to mentally ill prisoners. Currently, 12 inmates with mental illness await clearance from the line Minister of Justice for release.