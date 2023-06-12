Prisons transfers, appoints 50 officers

The Uganda Prisons Services has transferred and appointed 50 officers to promote effective service delivery.

A June 9 statement indicates that the shakeup is expected to be completed in the next five days.

“The handover and take-over must be supervised by the Regional Prisons Commanders and District Prisons Commanders without fail.

“This exercise must be completed by June 16,” the statement reads in part.

Some of the officers promoted include the Prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, who last evening told this newspaper that he will still hold the position despite being promoted as Deputy Director in charge of Corporate Affairs and Protocol.

New shakeup

1. Mr John Bosco Tumwebaze, ACGP, Prisons Headquarters is confirmed as Director Administration (A).

2. Mr Milton Tiyo, ACGP, Prisons Headquarters is confirmed as Director Correctional Services (CS).

3. Mr Robert Munanura, ACGP, Prisons Headquarters is confirmed as Director Production and Engineering (PE).

4. Mr Hillary Bisanga, ACGP, Prisons Headquarters is confirmed as Director Human Resource Management (HRM).

5. Dr George Muge, ACGP, Prisons Headquarters is confirmed as Director Corporate and Cooperation Affairs (CCA).

6. Mr Judas Tadeo Kaliisa, SCP, is appointed Deputy Director (RPPD) in charge of Policy and Project Development.

7. Mr Wilson Francis Magomu, SCP, is appointed Deputy Director (PE) in charge of Estates and Engineering.

8. Mr Frank Mayanja Baine, SCP, is appointed Deputy Director (CCA) in charge of Corporate Affairs and Protocol.

9. Mr Julius Aloka, SCP, is appointed Deputy Director (CCA) in charge of Cooperation Affairs.

10. Mr Baker Apollo Asinja, CP/CS, is appointed CP Human Resource Planning and Development (HR P&D).

11.Mr Moses Ssentalo, CP/IQA, is confirmed in his deployment.

12. Mr Elly Edison Tumuramye, CP/LM, is confirmed in his deployment.

13. Ms Prossy Geraldine Najjuma, CP/IND, is confirmed in her deployment.

14. Mr Aggrey Aturwaniriire, CP/P, is confirmed in his deployment.

15. Ms Aliyo Naatukunda, CP, is appointed CP/Legal.

16. Mr Jacob Kivumbi, CP, is appointed CP Custodial Services (CS).

17. Mr Apollo Bakwate Akankunda, CP, is appointed CP/National, Regional and International Cooperation (NRIC).

18. Ms Juliet Nantale, CP, is appointed CP/Rehabilitation and Re-integration (RR). She takes over from Mr. Anatoli Biryomumaisho, Ag Commissioner, who proceeds on 90 days accumulated leave.

19. Mr Alex Simon Wansadha, CP, is appointed CP Safety and Security Operations (SSO).

20. Mr Kenneth Mugabiirwe, CP, is appointed CP General Administration and Welfare Services (GAWS).

21. Ms Brenda Sana, CP, remains Commandant Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS).

22. Ms Stella Nabunya, CP, remains Regional Prisons Commander, Kampala Extra Region.

23. Mr Alex Mukkola Oloka, CP, remains Officer-of-Charge Lugore Prisons and Operations Manager Aswa Farms Development.

24. Mr Christopher Okware, ACP, RPC Mid-North, is transferred to Prisons Headquarters for duty. He hands over the Region to Mr. Godfred Kumakech, SSP, Officer in Charge, Ibuga Prisons, who is appointed RPC Mid-North at Lira.

25. Ms Mary Centinary, ACP, is appointed Deputy Commandant, Prisons Academy and Training School (PATS).

26. Mr Charles Rugasira, SSP, is confirmed as Regional Prisons Commander Kooki.

27. Mr Lawrence Ochoke, SSP, Prisons Headquarters is appointed Staff Officer in CP/SAC’s Office.

28. Ms Lilly Akech, SSP, is appointed District Prisons Commander Alebtong. She remains Officer-in-Charge, Aloi Ongom Prisons.

29. Ms Harriet Ayerango, SP, Officer-in-Charge Buikwe Prisons is transferred to Kapeeka Prisons as Officer-in-Charge. She takes over from Ms Barbra Atuhaire, P.O.I, who proceeds on accumulated leave.

30.Ms Everlyn Lanyero, SP, from leave is appointed Officer in Charge Pece Prisons. She takes over from Mr Peter Muhekyi, SP, who is transferred to Ibuga Prisons as Officer-in-Charge.

31.Mr Gordien Muganzi, SASP, from leave, is appointed DPC Ibanda. He is to establish the office.

34. Mr. Augustine Balikowa, SASP, Bugungu YP Prisons is appointed Staff Officer Buikwe District.

35. Mr. Edwin Katwesigye, SASP, Kampala Remand is transferred to Prisons Headquarters, HR P&D as Staff Officer.

36. Mr. Godfrey Kisuze, ASP, M/Bay Prisons, is appointed Officer in Charge Courts, Kampala Extra Region.

37. Mr. Domiano Mushabe, ASP, from leave is appointed Officer in Charge Buikwe Prisons

38. Mr. Koradi Twijukye, ASP, from leave is appointed Officer in Charge Nyimbwa Prisons.

39. Mr. Alfred Okello, P.O.I, Officer in Charge Nyimbwa Prisons is transferred to Kiryandongo Prisons as Officer in Charge. He takes over from Mr. Bashir Magambo, P.O.I, who proceeds on accumulated leave.

40. Ms. Betty Nannozi Nakato, P.O.I, from leave is appointed Officer in Charge Mukungwe Prisons. She takes over from Ms. Constance Birungi, P.O.II, who proceeds on accumulated leave.