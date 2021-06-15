Private guard remanded for wearing Major General's uniform

By U R N More by this Author

The army court in Kampala has remanded a 24-year-old guard attached to a private security firm on allegations of illegal possession of defence stores.

Fiumoney Kessy Odoc, a former employee of Saracen Uganda Limited and resident of Kiganda Village, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District appeared before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti on Monday.

Court heard that on March 14, 2021 while at Kiganda Zone in Kira Municipality in Wakiso District, Odoc was found in unlawful possession of green ceremonial military uniform, a pair of pips for the rank of Major General and one Botswana military cap, which are gazetted as defence stores. He pleaded guilty to the charges and attempted to give an explanation but Gen Gutti didn’t allow him to do so.

He remanded him to Kitalya prisons until June 21, 2021 for the prosecution to read for him the brief facts of the case as requested by the Army Prosecutor, Captain Ambroz Guma.

According to the March 19, 2021 preliminary investigation report seen by this reporter, Odoc claims that he obtained the attires in question around 2020 from his uncle, one Jaspher Omara whom he claims works with Lt. General Charles Otema in Gulu and used to visit them at their home in Oyam District.

"It is established that the suspect was a security guard working with Saracen Uganda Limited. The suspect is in our cells and the ceremonial suit was exhibited and matter forwarded for perusal and advice", reads the report signed by Sergeant Norman Byaruhanga, the Acting Officer in Charge of the Department of Military Intelligence Special Investigations Branch.

Odoc has been in detention since March when he was arrested by military police officers attached to Kasokoso detach who found him wearing the uniform in contention according to sources.