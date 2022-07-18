Private guard shoots colleague dead in Kagadi 

Police in Kagadi are holding a 27-year-old male private security guard over shooting dead a female colleague he was working with at Stanbic Bank in the district.

Police accuse Dickens Ogwoko of killing 28-year-old Barbra Kiiza in a July 17 afternoon fatal shooting at the bank premises.

At least one eyewitness told this publication that the woman died from a single gunshot.

“We heard one gunshot and on rushing to the scene, we found the woman saying you “have killed me” as she lay down in in a pool of blood. She died few minutes later,” eyewitnesses Mr Andrea Tugume Asiime told this publication.

The deceased was attached to Security Group Africa (SGA) and a resident of Kiryaba Bugambe Sub County in Kikuube District.

On Sunday, Kagadi District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Moses Muzima Kiconco confirmed the suspect’s arrest.

‘‘The have been only two at the workplace but Ogwoko doesn’t explain to us whether there was an attacker. He is the one whom we found armed with the company rifle and a cartridge has been recovered at the scene from the same weapon,” Mr Muzima noted.

He added: “Ogwoko is going to tell us more and he will be in position to reveal the cause of the shooting.’’