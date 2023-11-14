Private guards, retired officers among 400 evicted from police barracks in Kampala

At least 400 people who have been illegally staying in police barracks in Kampala Metropolitan Area (KMP) have been evicted, according to police officials.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday that the eviction operations are meant to restructure the police barracks within KMP and also ensure that all persons who are not eligible to stay in police barracks are removed.

“We have been having police officers who have been struggling to get accommodation because the number of people who have been removed that are non-eligible are about 400 yet we have police officers who are renting and not having space for accommodation,” Mr Enanga said.

He added: “It so happens that we are having a number of non-eligible persons like civilians, private security guards, bar and saloon operators, persons operating clinics, deserters, retired police officers, officers who were transferred out of Kampala and those that were encroaching on police land.”

The office of the deputy Inspector General of Police set up a task team to eject all non-eligible persons from the police barracks and also ensure that promoters of encroachment on police land are charged.

Mr Enanga also said they are investigating claims by one Grace Mademaga that she was assaulted by a senior police officer during the eviction exercise.

“All the operations aimed at removing non-eligible persons of barracks and encroachers of police land were being captured on video by the police media team so it is part of the investigations and the police professional standards is going to transparently gather evidence on both sides and share the findings, and investigate our officers for alleged acts of misconduct,” he said.

