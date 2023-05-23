Private media boycott Guinea junta over restrictions

Guinea's private media announced Monday a boycott of the ruling military junta until restrictions on news and internet access are lifted.

The move includes television and radio stations, newspapers and news websites who declared Telecommunications Minister Ousmane Gaoual Diallo the "enemy of the Guinean press".

Tuesday would be a "day without press", the media associations said in a statement which also announced a protest march on June 1.

The chronically unstable West African state has been run by the military since 2021, when President Alpha Conde, the country's first freely elected leader, was overthrown.

Last week, the junta said troops had been ordered onto the streets to support police ahead of protests and threatened law breakers with tough prison terms under anti-terrorism legislation.

The press associations on Monday condemned the shutting down of two radio stations owned by the Afric Vision group and limited access to popular websites, as well as threats from the authorities to close any media that undermines national unity.

Diallo denied the authorities were involved in the move against Afric Vision or the blocking of internet.

The opposition has called for fresh demonstrations in the capital Conakry on Wednesday and Thursday.

The junta has promised, in the face of international pressure, to restore civilian rule by the end of 2024, purportedly to give it enough time to carry out institutional reforms.

But it has arrested a number of opposition leaders and launched prosecutions against others, after last year banning all demonstrations.