Private school owners in drive to plant 15 million trees

Private school owners under their umbrella organization, National Private Educational Institutions Association (NAPHEIA) have launched a drive under which they will plant 15 million trees every year.

Dubbed, “Birthday Tree Planting Initiative”, the NAPHEIA leadership led by its executive director, Mr Didas Orikiriza, said on Tuesday that the drives aims at mitigating effects of climate change by restoring the lost tree cover.

“We have about 15 million learners in the about 18,000 private learning institutions in the country. Our plan is that every child while celebrating his or her birthday plants at least one tree,” Mr Orikiriza explained.

“This is first such tree-planting initiative in the whole world and I know many development partners will come in to support it,” he said

Mr Orikiriza who was on Tuesday addressing owners of private learning institutions in Kayunga Town, Kayunga District ,said they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Madada Foundation ,a local non-government organisation in Kayunga District to provide land where a national tree nursery centre will be set up.

He said trees will be planted in homes, schools, road sides and in areas that have been depleted.

“All schools in the country will get the tree seedlings from the national tree nursery centre and now our only request to government is to provide us with spaces where we can set up regional forest parks ,” Mr Orikiriza noted.

Ms Sarah Nkonge, the NAPHEIA national vice chairperson said the tree planting initiative would not only mitigate effects of climate change ,but also act as a source of income to learning institutions, adding that because of the Covid-19 pandemic and high poverty levels among many the population , many schools were ‘swimming’ in debts.

“Learning institutions are among the biggest consumers of firewood so we need to replant the trees that have been cut,” she said.

Mr Orikiriza, however, did not say how they would follow up learners to ensure practicability of the “Birthday Tree Planting Initiative”.

Mr Orikiriza also cautioned schools against operating boarding nursery sections, saying they are prohibited under the law.

“Keeping a nursery learner in boarding is treated under the law as kidnap and human trafficking,” Mr Orikiriza said.

He also revealed that under the new government policy, all practicing teachers should have a registration and practicing certificate, adding that any teacher who lacks them will not be allowed to stand in front of learners.