Private school teachers ask for Covid cash

Private school teachers have asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to expedite the process of releasing Shs20b that President Museveni pledged to them.

The general secretary of the Uganda Private Teachers’ Union, Mr Juma Mwanula, yesterday said most teachers are languishing in poverty and struggling to survive amid high commodity prices.

“The Shs20b President Museveni pledged in 2020 to private school teachers as relief during the Covid-19 induced lockdown has not been released. We need this money to open up businesses and supplement our small salaries, some of which have been reduced to half due to the impact of Covid pandemic, “ Mr Mwanula said.

Genesis of the problem

He noted that at a time when teachers were organising themselves to receive the money, the Ministry of Education allegedly created an alternative group to manage the process which caused rivalry between the earlier group and the new formation.

“The friction over managing the fund caused more confusion and delayed the process. Let the presidential pledge be fulfilled,” Mwanula demanded.

He added: “We are also aware that there has been a good will from a non-governmental organisation called Giving Direct. It got concerned about the suffering of the private school teachers and committed monies to a tune of Shs100,000 per teacher. There has been effort from the ministries of Education and Gender to ensure that the teachers receive the money. So why not the Shs20b”.

Mr Mwanula said government should be committed to helping private school teachers since they also participate in providing quality education in the country.

Ministry responds

The Education ministry spokesperson, Dr Dennis K Mugimba, attributed the delays to the teachers disapproval of the group that had earlier on been nominated to manage the fund.

“They didn’t agree being represented by the Uganda National Association of Private Schools and Institutions. It was later agreed that the Uganda Microfinance Centre manages this money,” Dr Mugimba said.

He explained that teachers were asked to form Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Saccos) at district level in order to access the money.

“Once the Saccos are formed, they are inspected by the officers at the Microfinance Centre before money can be released,” he said