Private schools demand stake in Covid-19 national response

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions’ Association in Uganda has asked government to include them in the national Covid-19 taskforce so that they can present their proposals for reopening of schools.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Nakulabye, a city suburb, Mr Christopher Kaweesa Kiwanuka, the association’s director communication, said government should include owners of private educational institutions in the national taskforce so that they can have their input included among the interventions government is putting in place to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Government has pegged the reopening of schools to 100 percent vaccination of students and teachers but government cannot achieve this if the students and teachers are still at home. They should open schools and vaccinate them when they are at school,” he told journalists.

He added that since government has identified vaccination as the only way to reopen schools, it should be setting up taskforces led by the owners of the schools to work with the district Covid-19 taskforces and the national taskforce to ensure that the standard operating procedures are adhered to, adding that they are willing to surrender some of the schools to be used as vaccination centres at no cost.

According to him, government should not neglect reopening of schools because of the multiplier effect they have on the economy, citing the posho, beans, books, bedsheets, uniforms among other products which they consume from farmers, factories and other sectors that are responsible for the proper functioning of the economy.

Mr Micheal Kironde, the national chairperson of the association said since government closed schools (last year and this year), the proprietors of private schools are being harassed by banks to pay up the interest on loans they borrowed before the lockdown and if government does not intervene, they are dragging the banks to court for charging them interest on loans for the time when schools were closed.

Advertisement

“Over 600,000 teachers and other employees of private schools do not have any income and even while government gave out Shs100,000 to vulnerable persons, less than five percent of the teachers who were also vulnerable, received the money,” he said .

He added that it was sad that even the Shs22 billion which government pledged to give teachers and private schools during the first lockdown has not reached the intended beneficiaries and yet the money would be given to the teachers as cash relief and not as a revolving fund.