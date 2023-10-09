Private schools to stop early opening, closure

The National Private Educational Institutions Association (NPEIA) Uganda, an umbrella that brings together owners of private schools in the county, says it is “very dangerous” to open and close schools as not guided by the national calendar.

Mr Hasadu Kirabira, the national chairperson of NPEIA-UG, said they have reached consensus with the Ministry of Education and Sports to stop early closure and opening of school terms.

“Through our working relationship, we have agreed, through the meetings we have had with the ministry of Education, that it is not going to be the case now,” he said at the weekend, adding that it is “illegal” to close a school before the official date.

Mr Kirabira was speaking during celebrations to mark 30 years and national prayer dedication for this year’s candidates of Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

His remarks came after the director of basic and secondary education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Mr Ismail Mulindwa, noted that private schools had their “own calendars” they followed while opening and closing the term.

Mr Kirabira, however, said parents are partly to blame for the early closure of schools by not meeting their school fees obligations early.

“There is no way schools will run without money to buy food, care for the health of the learners; so make sure you meet your obligations so that we are able to keep your children in our schools,” he said.

Mr Kirabira said private schools have brought quality education on board and performed well despite having challenges, including taxes.

“One hundred percent of learners in nursery schools are private, 47 percent of learners in primary are private, and 75 percent of learners in secondary are private, but because of taxes, we cannot move forward,” he said.

“We call upon the government to consider reviewing the taxation, tax regime and consider imposing one tax on all private schools,” Mr Kirabira added.

He cited the Local Government taxes, some of which are not regulated by the central government.

The prayers

Mr Swaibu Kitezala, the executive director of Jinja Progressive Academy (Jipra), said the decision to organise the prayers in Busoga Sub-region and particularly at Jinja Progressive Academy was taken at St Lawrence Schools during a similar function.

Mr Kitezala, however, described the issue of income tax as “very disturbing”, saying it is hard to establish whether private schools are really making profits when every facility is inadequate.

“We suggest that indirect taxes are sufficient for private schools on the basis that education is a merit good whose consumption benefits the entire community,” he said.

Mr Mulindwa, who represented the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, however, said the government is constrained, but asked the schools to keep making their case.

Minister Muyingo appealed to NPEIA members to stop running schools for the sole purpose of maximising profits, without functional bodies and competent teachers, and warned them against failing to release fees to Uneb even after they have been paid by the students.

Mr Muyingo also warned the schools against any form of exam malpractice and unauthorised school charges, saying if there is need to adjust (charges), the school proprietors need to put a justification to the Permanent Secretary.

Mr Dennis Mbiika, the acting head of sales, channels and marketing at Letshego Uganda, who, among other companies partnered with NPEIA, said they are well-positioned with solutions to schools, directors, teachers and the whole ecosystem, including suppliers of schools and the parents who want school fees loans.