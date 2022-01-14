Private sector donates Shs1b for education recovery

Primary Six pupils of Spire Road Primary School in Jinja City attend lessons on March 1. Government  has proposed a number of strategies to be adopted by all schools to prepare and ensure safe reopening.  PHOTO/FILE

What you need to know:

  • On November 25, the Education ministry organised a symposium with the aim of bringing together key stakeholders from the private sector to support its recovery programmes.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has received more than Shs1b financial support from the private sector to facilitate the recovery of the sector.
On November 25, the Education ministry organised a symposium with the aim of bringing together key stakeholders from the private sector to support its recovery programmes.

