Private sector warned against looking for govt financial handouts

Former Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Maria Kiwanuka, has advised Ugandans (private sector) to stop looking for government financial handouts to establish or grow their enterprises, saying it's not so reliable.

Speaking in a half-year Investor Summit held in partnership between Standard Chartered Bank Uganda and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) held at the Authority's Auditorium in Kololo on August 10, Ms Kiwanuka who is currently the chairperson of Standard Bank's board of directors, said that the private sector in Uganda asked the business community and the general public at large to find their source of finance to fund their enterprises.

“No company in the world has developed with government handouts, you have to look for your money starts or expansion of your firms,” she said.

As the business community in Uganda continues to complain over lack of finance for enterprises, Ms Kiwanuka said it is important that the private sector in Uganda develops and flourishes because there is still room for private sector investment in Uganda.

“Uganda is full of investment opportunities so let us go out there and take it,” she said.

Ms Kiwanuka cautioned that while the private sector plays a key role in national development, they must get well organized, innovative and competitive to withstand the driving force of integration.

The chief executive officer/managing director of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, Mr Sanja Rughani said the bank is ready to provide different kinds of financial resources that the business community in Uganda needs.

“We are open to providing funds to the private sector to expand their business. We have 20,000 agency points where the private sector can reach out to them for financial access,” he said.

Tax advisor at Price Water House Coopers, Mr Trevor Lukanga Bwanika said there is fatigue in the business community because there is a lot of pressure from URA to collect uncoordinated audits.

Mr Bwanika said Uganda is one of those countries where withholding tax is in everything.