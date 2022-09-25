Private security guard shoots self dead over domestic issues

Police in Buikwe District are investigating circumstances under which a private security guard attached to A1 Security Systems Limited, fatally shot himself on Saturday.

The Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, identified the deceased as Peter Mukama, 25, who was deployed at Modern Laminate Factory in Njeru Municipal Council, Buikwe District.

“It is alleged that the deceased shot himself while on duty at Modern Laminate Factory gate; but before discharging the fatal bullet, he told his colleagues that he had domestic issues and wanted to die,” Ms Butoto said.

Ms Butoto said the incident was reported at Njeru Police Station by the deceased’s supervisor, Mr Dan Orego.

“I appeal to the public to always seek counseling services whenever they have problems, or share with a friend to avoid such incidents,” Ms Butoto added.

Ms Butoto added that preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased first discharged two bullets into the air, prompting his colleagues to scamper for safety, before firing the fatal bullet through his mouth using an SMG rifle recovered next to his body.

Police took the body to Jinja Regional Referral mortuary for an autopsy.

In another development, Ms Butoto said Police in Lugazi Municipality are hunting for a man who allegedly slit his girlfriend’s throat using a sharp object, leaving her to bleed to death.

Ms Butoto, who identified the deceased as 23-year-old Beatrice Namukwaya, said no murder weapon was recovered at the crime scene and has appealed to the public for leads.