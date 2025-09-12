Procurement sector set for sweeping reforms

Procurement, which consumes more than 60 percent of Uganda’s annual budget, is set for sweeping reforms under a proposed law that will professionalise the practice and strengthen accountability in the management of public funds.

The Procurement and Professional Bill, expected to be tabled in Parliament this year, seeks to introduce mandatory practicing certificates for procurement officers, similar to licensing requirements for lawyers and engineers.

The move will make practitioners directly accountable to the law and their professional body, with sanctions including suspension or removal from the register for malpractice.

According to Dr. Levi Kabagambe, chairperson of the Institute of Procurement Professionals of Uganda (IPPU), the legislation will mark a turning point.

“This law will not only bridge supply chain gaps but also safeguard communities and ensure that public funds deliver real value to Ugandans,” he said. He was speaking during the 9th Annual Procurement Summit in Kampala on Friday.

Uganda is already taking steps toward efficiency and transparency through the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system rolled out in 2023.

Kabagambe added that the digital platform has reduced transaction costs from as high as 25 percent to less than 3 percent, while also cutting corruption loopholes. Despite some resistance to change, such as regarding adoption to technology and mindset change, Dr. Kabagambe noted that e-GP is streamlining processes and building trust in public procurement.

“Beyond efficiency, procurement is evolving into a tool for sustainability and resilience,” he said. “Projects are now required to include environmental safeguards such as tree planting, dust control, and waste management, alongside social considerations like eliminating child labor and promoting community health awareness.”

Bank of Uganda’s executive director of finance, Mr. Richard Byarugaba, urged procurement professionals to integrate sustainability, innovation, and resilience into their practices to strengthen Uganda’s supply chains and support national development. He noted that global disruptions—from trade wars and geopolitical tensions to artificial intelligence—are reshaping supply chains and require procurement experts to embrace adaptability and foresight.

“The Bank of Uganda, under its 2020–2027 strategic plan, has already embedded reforms aimed at modeling best practices,” Byarugaba said. “These include digitizing procurement through the national e-GP system, integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, adopting data-driven risk management, and enhancing transparency through integrated reporting.”

Experts also underscored the need for broader competencies among procurement professionals, noting that beyond technical knowledge, they must acquire skills in economics, law, digital literacy—including AI, blockchain, and data analytics—as well as negotiation, diplomacy, and ethics to navigate increasingly complex supply chains.

Dr. Aloysius Byarugaba, Director of Performance Monitoring at the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), emphasized that sustainability must become central to procurement. “Every procurement should be about sustainability and include costs to save the environment, if procurement officers are to build resilient supply chain management systems,” he said.

If passed, the Procurement and Professional Bill will be the first law to formally recognize procurement as a profession in Uganda. The government hopes the reforms will not only curb fiscal waste and delays but also align the sector with Uganda’s Vision 2040, the National Development Plan IV, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;