Prof Kabahuma replaces late husband Ntambirweki as UPU Vice Chancellor 

The Board of Directors and the University Council of the Uganda Pentecostal University, UPU, have appointed and announced Prof Pelucy Kabahuma Ntambirweki as the new Vice Chancellor of UPU replacing her husband and founder of the university the late Prof John Ntambirweki.

Prof Ntambirweki died on April 12, 2023.

Before her appointment to the new position, Prof Kabahuma was serving at the same institution deputising her late husband as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of administration a position she has held since 2019.

Dr. Nathan Karema, Chairman of the University Council said Prof Kabahuma’s appointment went through a thorough analysis by the UPU Board chaired by Retired Justice John Patrick Mashongo Tabaro.

“We are confident that her institutional knowledge of UPU and leadership expertise as an international civil servant will be instrumental in UPU’s development. UPU is looking forward to her tenure, which we believe will propel UPU to greater heights,” He said.

Prof Kabahuma said she will use the experience and great lessons learnt from her late husband to guide her role at the university.

“I will draw on all the great lessons that I learnt from stewardship by the best – the late Vice Chancellor, who was a great administrator and one of the best legal scholars of our times. This experience combined with my skills and competencies as well as my 30-years management of teams and programmes will be vital in this position,” He said.

Prof Kabahuma holds a Master of Education, Management from Queens University, Ontario, Canada (1987), a Bachelor of Arts with concurrent diploma in Education from Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda (1979).

She also attended a policy and governance course at the Maastricht School of Governance in the Netherlands and a management course coordinated by the University of Pretoria, South Africa in 2007.