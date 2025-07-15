Prof Kanyeihamba: From Museveni’s ally to harshest critic

If there is one thing that Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba was easily identified with was being a vocal Supreme Court judge who joined other justices to write a minority judgment that sought to annul President Museveni‘s victory in 2006, which Opposition doyen Dr Kizza Besigye had challenged.

Kanyeihamba, who passed on yesterday, had at the time joined fellow justices John Wilson Tsekooko, who passed on in 2019, and Arthur Oder, who passed on in 2006, to pen the minority judgment. Although Prof Kanyeihamba’s relationship with those in power became frosty from the time he delivered that judgment, that was not how it all started. Kanyeihamba’s relationship with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, which has been in power since 1986, began when it was still a ragtag guerrilla movement in the bushes of Luweero while Kanyeihamba was lecturing law in Wales, United Kingdom.









He crossed paths with the NRM during the bungled Nairobi peace talks with the Gen Tito Okello-led junta. Kanyeihamba, who met up with Gen Elly Tumwine, then a rebel who was receiving treatment in Nairobi, said he made contributions during the peace talks that didn’t achieve much as the rebels kept on seizing territory and ultimately capturing Kampala. Once the NRM was in power, Prof Kanyeihamba didn’t make it to the first Cabinet that Museveni would forge.

Still, later the President would appoint a hesitant law professor minister for Commerce, replacing Evaristo Nyanzi, an avid Democratic Party (DP) supporter, who had been dropped from the so-called broad-based Cabinet after being charged with treason. “I was impressed by his patience and ability to listen and take in everything I was saying.

From time to time, the President would look up in surprise or smile or make some remark without interrupting the flow of my story,” Prof Kanyeihamba said of his encounter with Museveni before being appointed minister of Commerce. Later, Museveni appointed Prof Kanyeihamba Attorney General in the process, replacing his friend Joseph Mulenga, who was a renowned DP supporter.

“... I found that the ministry had for so long been mismanaged and a system had developed in such a manner that its officers, State Attorneys and support staff utilised their positions and government facilities for their benefit and that of their friends and corrupting members of the public,” he said. Prof Kanyeihamba, after seven years in Cabinet, was eventually dropped, prompting him to speculate that this was a consequence of his rejection of the NRM’s move to seize and repossess ranches in western Uganda that had been created and distributed to Ugandans who had paid for and developed them.

Family and friends attend the thanksgiving service of Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba (on a wheelchair) at Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala in December 2023. Present was the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa (6th from right) and Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the Special Envoy for Special Duties at the Office of the President (4th from right). PHOTO/DR RUHAKANA RUGUNDA X HANDLE

“Reliable information indicated that during the civil war, the leader of the National Resistance Army [Museveni] and some of his close associates had condemned wholesale what they perceived as the non-revolutionary and non-socialist wasteful idea of distributing to few Ugandans huge chunks of land while thousands of peasants and the poor owned very little or no land at all for the benefit and interests of their families.

They vowed to stop what they called the ultra-capitalist and iniquitous way of owning and using land,” he said. Prof Kanyeihamba was replaced as Attorney General by Abu Mayanja, but he continued to seek the President’s attention to understand why he had been dropped from the Cabinet. After being tossed up and down, Prof Kanyeihamba finally met Museveni, who explained the logic behind booting the law professor from the Cabinet.

“I know that you recommended yourself out of the Cabinet. You also recommended a reduction in the portfolios of the Cabinet. You also recommend that deputy prime ministers should, in addition to their posts, have other government portfolios and departments. I was determined to retain Abu Mayanja in the Cabinet because of his connection with Muslims. I also discovered that the only post he was ideally suited to hold was that of minister of Justice and Attorney General, your previous position. So, you can see.”

Prof Kanyeihamba, who had represented Rubanda County in the Constituent Assembly (CA), that midwifed the current Constitution, said he had had enough of elective politics which he said was afflicted with broken politics, deliberate untruths and callousness – and he now set his eyes on taking up a position on the newly constituted Supreme Court, Uganda’s top most court. When he threw his hat into the ring to become a Supreme Court judge, Prof Kanyeihamba was opposed by the Opposition because he was a strong pillar of the NRM.

He wasn’t alone in being accused of being partisan; his peer – Mulenga, who was also interested in becoming a Supreme Court judge, was also accused of being a DP cadre. “History will record that despite some initial misgivings about suitability and respective political allegiances, Justice Mulenga and I performed and emerged as exemplary judicial officers who exuded competence, impartiality and courage,” he said.

Gen Sejusa case The first constitutional appeal that the Supreme Court bench, with Prof Kanyeihamba as a member, handled was the case of Gen David Tinyefuza Mwungu Bwajojo, now called Gen Sejusa. Gen Sejusa had arbitrarily resigned from the army stemming from his November 28, 1996, appearance before the parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs. The Committee was looking into how the army was handling the war against Joseph Kony’s rebel outfit, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), which was raging in northern Uganda.

In his testimony, Gen Sejusa meandered and accused his boss, President Museveni, of not doing enough to end the war, something that rekindled the bad blood between him and Museveni during the bush war. But following all that glory, which included coming up with a new Constitution, Gen Sejusa felt he had to occupy himself with other things.

“With great difficulty, I have decided to resign as a member of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces [UPDF] and also resign from the UPDF. There are several reasons, but the most important among those is that I feel I am unjustly being harassed over my testimony before the parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs. To require me to appear before the High Command so that action is taken against me is rather too high-handed,” said Gen Sejusa.

In giving his testimony before the committee, Sejusa said, it may have displeased a few people. But when giving evidence under oath, he said, you do not do so to please people but to tell the truth, something, he said, he did very well. “In my view, a parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal……..l The public has a right to know matters concerning the army and war.

After all, that is why it was set up. Article 42 of our Constitution requires that any person appearing before any administrative official or body has a right to be treated justly and fairly and shall have a right to apply to a court of law in respect of any administrative decision taken against him or her,” he said. Gen Sejusa rejected the summons issued by the UPDF’s High Command.

“I am of the strong view that I will not have that constitutional right before the UPDF High Command for obvious reasons. It is, therefore, because of the above that I must resign from the army and subsequently its High Command. I find it unjustified to continue serving in an institution whose bodies I have no faith in or whose views I do not subscribe to,” he said.

In his goodbyes, Gen Sejusa told Museveni how it was “a privilege” and “an honour” to serve the NRA, the UPDF, and the President in particular.

“As one said, I owe much to your wise guidance and kindly forbearance. I know my faults very well, and I do not suppose I am an easy subordinate; I like to go my own way. But you have kept me on the rails in difficult and stormy times, and have taught me much. For all this, I am grateful. And I thank you for all you have done for me. Needless to say, it has been a great honour to have been a Member of this Historic Army and Mission. We have achieved much in war; may we achieve even more in peace.”

But the army wasn’t willing to let Gen Sejusa go, prompting him to go to the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the Luweero Bush war veteran had stopped being an army officer when he was appointed by Museveni as his presidential advisor.

Sejusa’s celebrations were short-lived as a panel of seven Supreme Court Justices, including Prof Kanyeihemba, adjudged upon an appeal by the Attorney General, overturned the Constitutional Court judgment because the UPDF was a disciplined and professional Force with a well-established procedure, and it would be risky to let soldiers make unilateral decisions.

“I believe my opinion, which I circulated before anyone else, persuaded the majority on the panel to dismiss the case. I reasoned that as a special force in defence of the state, the army was indispensable, and the law couldn’t permit a commissioned officer to simply resign and abandon it at will. He or she must comply with the army regulations, for to hold otherwise would leave the country’s defences weakened,” Prof Kanyeihamba said of his judgement in the Gen Sejusa case.

2001 and 2006 elections

Prof Kanyeihamba wasn’t part of the 2001 panel that decided in a majority decision of 3-2 to uphold Museveni’s presidential victory, even though the election malpractices proved in court by Dr Besigye’s legal team weren’t enough to annul the elections.

But Prof Kanyeihamba’s moment came in 2006 when he was included in the panel that would decide once again Dr Besigye’s petition challenging Museveni’s victory. Prof Kanyeihamba said at one point he felt that the majority of justices were going to rule in favour of annulling Museveni’s victory, but it was Justice Mulenga, his friend, who made a U-turn at the very last minute.

“I am sorry George, my friend, I took you down the garden path and left you there,” Justice Mulenga told Prof Kanyeihamba when the Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki asked to make clear which positions they were taking.

This shocked Prof Kanyeihamba because it was Justice Mulenga who, upon looking at the evidence, pointed out the election malpractices to him.

“A panellist who is a close friend of mine from university days called me late in the night and pointed out that history would never forgive us if we didn’t allow the petition and order the holding of another presidential election. He proceeded to enumerate several affidavits of witnesses and legal and judicial decisions he argued that I should read before confirming my opinion on the matter. I was bothered by his revelations and became restless,” he said.

Later, Prof Kanyeihamba gave the logic behind Justice Mulenga ‘s U-turn.

“There were rumours at the time that one or two [Supreme Court judges] were privy to an alleged statement by the military High Command of the ruling party that it would not accept any other verdict than dismissal of the petition.

“It was also said that the Chief Justice had been summoned by the highest political authority, which controlled the then prevailing constitutional order and told in uncertain terms that the authority couldn’t be trusted to contain possible actions by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces when rejecting orders allowing the petition,” Prof Kanyeihamba said.

L-R: National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi (L) and his wife Barbra Itungo (R) pose for a photo with Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba at the latter's home in in Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala on October 4, 2022. PHOTO/ COURTESY

Kanyeihamba quotes

Bribe-taking judges in 2015: “The law society has been turned. You either change or resign. I spoke publicly about a year ago that one of the judges who was messing up cases and acting unjustly can be impeached under Article 1 of the Constitution. He is one judge who is very corrupt and is known to the ULS, he’s known by the IGG, he is known in the Law Council. There are a number of complaints against him, he’s still a judge.”

Media Freedom: “The media should not be intimidated. Whenever people threaten you, it means you are doing a good job exposing their weakness and ferosity.”

Presidential age limit: “It’s [lifting limits on age for the President] unconstitutional. It’s illegal and it’s a crime for the President to accept. That’s the whole point. We have all been opposing him [President Museveni] to have a second term, and you know they ignore us.’’

“A person after 75 shouldn’t stand for President… If Parliament lifts age limits, it would be treasonable for President Museveni to stand …he swore to uphold, protect and obey the Constitution.”





More stories or articles on Prof Kanyeihamba:







